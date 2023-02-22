2023 Presidency: Wike Did Not Direct Supporters To Vote Tinubu, Says Top Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Party (APC) candidate for president, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has never received a vote-directing order from Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, according to Chief Chukwuemeka Woke, Chief of Staff at Government House in Port Harcourt.

LEADERSHIP recollects that there were unverified rumors that Governor Wike had ordered local government chairmen and PDP leaders at the local government and ward levels to vote for Tinubu on Saturday.

Yet on a radio broadcast heard by our correspondent in Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning, Chief Woke claimed that those who promoted the vote-Tinubu claim had misrepresented their claims in the media.

He added that Wike was being courted by leaders of other political parties based on his skill, ability, and performance over the previous seven years.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, is still sending emissaries to Governor Wike, according to the chief of staff of the governor.

Let me state for the record that Wike never advised Rivers residents to support Tinubu because of his political importance, Wike remarked.

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, and Tinubu are among the Nigerians who are visiting him. Since they understand how important he is, even Atiku has been sending messengers to him. They are aware that the people of Rivers trust him since he was an effective governor.

You have lived in this state since 1999; whose governor will announce projects or sign off on them in the days leading up to the presidential election? According to Leadership report.

Ismaeeliii (

)