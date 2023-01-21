This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Why Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ngige Are Not Campaigning For Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has disclosed why Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other key party figures were absent from the campaign rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some party members, including the Vice President, have not been spotted campaigning for their party’s nominee since the APC launched its presidential campaign on November 15, 2022 in Jos. Despite attending social occasions, Osinbajo, a former Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State under Tinubu’s administration, had remained silent on Tinubu’s campaign since he lost the party’s primary contest.

There were rumors that the Vice President’s silence on Tinubu’s campaign was an attempt to separate himself from the Muslim-Muslim ticket presented by the ruling party. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, was also absent from his party’s campaign train. Recall that Ngige had declared that he will maintain his neutrality in next month’s presidential election because he is close with several key candidates.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, explained to The PUNCH that the Vice President was focusing on administration per the direction of President Muhammadu buhari. He stated, “Rotimi Amaechi (former Minister of Transportation) was recently in Adamawa State and Jos; he has been attending rallies, but he has been selective.

“It was a directive for the Vice President to engage in government, and as you can see, the President has been campaigning across the country. Furthermore, Ngige does not campaign against our party. He has just stated, for his own reasons, that he will maintain his neutrality, and he is only one of 43 ministers who have taken this position. In contrast to the PDP, which has essentially imploded, the APC alliance is extremely robust.

