2023 Presidency: Why Tinubu’s Recent Campaign Statements Are A Source Of Worry To Me- Igho Akeregha

Veteran journalist and political analyst Igho Akeregha has come out to express his concern over the statements being made by the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as presidential candidates continue to carry their campaigns to every corner of the federation ahead of the most important general elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history.

Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, expressed concern over the remarks Tinubu made during speeches on campaign grounds and the constant gaffes during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s “Kaakaki” program on Wednesday. These words, in the opinion of the renowned political analyst, demonstrate that the APC candidate was certainly drifting away from reality and the current state of the nation.

He declared, “As we go closer to the elections, I’m a little nervous due to the hyperbole, especially from one of the political parties. Everyone has started to distrust that candidate because it is so terrifying. He believes that everyone is out to get him, including the President and the Presidency. Approaching political campaigns in such manner is improper. Specifically, I’m referring to the APC candidate. He needs to talk about the problems and with Nigerians.

It’s becoming too many mistakes. He is discussing the rise to power of the current administration and the adjustment in currency rates from 200 to 800 Naira. There are a few instances where he seems to be losing touch with facts, statistics, and demography. He muddles a lot of things, which, in my opinion, raises some questions among the public, including both Nigerians who will be voting on February 25 and journalists who are following the events as they unfold.

