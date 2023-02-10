This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Why Tinubu Should Be Wary Of Nasir El-Rufai – Labour Party Chieftain, Sola Ebiseni

Amid ongoing public outrage that has greeted the recent statements made by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during live television interviews as regards the upcoming presidential elections in Nigeria, a prominent chieftain of the foremost Yoruba socio-political group known as Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni has come out to share his thoughts on the Kaduna Governor’s outbursts.

Recall that while speaking at an interview on Television Continental (TVC) a few days ago, El-Rufai, who is a key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, had not only dismissed the claims that the Christian populations in the north possessed the right numbers to pull swing votes for Peter Obi of the Labour Party but he also argued that one local government in Kaduna was more than enough to wipe out the votes of the entire southeastern region.

Reacting to El-Rufai’s comments during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show with Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati on Friday, Ebiseni, who is also the Southwest Coordinator for the Labour Party, argued that the Kaduna State Governor was not only making provocative statements against certain sections of the country, but he is equally bringing the candidature of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed under serious jeopardy with his outbursts.

Going further, the Afenifere chieftain stated that if Tinubu is to be wary of anybody working against him within the APC, it should be someone like the Kaduna State governor.

He said; “I think El-Rufai is a man to watch in the present political activities that are going on. When you come on air as a governor and you dismiss a whole faith in the entire part of northern Nigeria and say that they are insignificant. And then he looked at the entire southeast and said it is not up to ten percent of votes from a particular local government of a state in the north.

Then he calls up his presidential candidate by saying he is being harassed, and that there are moves to stop him by the same government. I am surprised that El-Rufai and his people are not seeing El-Rufai as a fifth columnist, an agent provocateur that is attracting enmity to his presidential candidate. And those who continue to celebrate him, do not see him as a very dangerous personality within their camp.”

