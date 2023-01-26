2023 Presidency: Why Tinubu Cannot Blackmail Buhari – Chuks Ohuegbe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the scathing criticism launched at General Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a few hours ago, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Chuks Ohuegbe has come out to share his thoughts on what many are now describing as a full-blown crisis in the nation’s ruling party.

Recall that while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters at his just-concluded presidential campaign rally in Ogun State on Wednesday, Tinubu alleged that the lingering, biting fuel scarcity, as well as the CBN’s controversial Naira re-design policy were all ploys by the government of the day to destroy his chances of emerging victorious in the upcoming polls.

Reacting to Tinubu’s outburst during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, Ohuegbe, who is the Director of Publications at Pilot paper, opined that the remarks made by the former Lagos governor were a lame attempt at blackmailing the President.

The veteran journalist went on to argue that no matter how hard Tinubu tries to distance himself from the perceived failures of the present APC government, he must also take equal blame having told the whole world that he was responsible for bringing this current administration into power back in 2015.

He said; “The bottom line is that Mr. Tinubu is trying to blackmail the presidency. His statements are a ploy to blackmail Buhari. Tinubu is a member of the APC, he was among those who formed the party in 2014, and being a part of the formation of the party led to the emergence of Buhari in 2015, nobody can take that away from him. But when you come to the main issue, what is the philosophy behind Tinubu’s presidential ambition? Go and read his posters, they say ‘Renewed Hope’, which means that what this administration is doing is what he will continue to do if he gets into office. Another issue is, why make this comment at this time? The implications are many. And one of them is that all is not well with the ruling party.

We can’t continue like this. petrol stations are locked because of no fuel, and this is what this administration has reduced Nigerians to. the naira is now worthless and he is now telling us that CBN’s re-designing of the Naira has to do with his personal ambition. I thought it was a policy from this APC administration which he is part and parcel of. And you know that before now, there has been this allegation that in the 2019 elections, there were videos of bullion vans that were seen in his house in Lagos. Up till today, he was not investigated, and neither did anybody pull him in for questioning. He was part of this government. Do you know how many people he put into this government? Do you want me to mention names? Unless you have not been in this country, we all know that he has been contributing to this government over the years. In short, he once told Nigerians and everyone that cared to listen that the Vice President was his nominee, as well as many other ministers. So, this cheap blackmail cannot work.”

