2023 Presidency: Why The World Won’t Take Nigerians Serious If We Elect Tinubu Or Atiku – Pat Utomi

With the race for the presidency swinging into full gear across the Nigerian political space ahead of the 2023 general elections, renowned Professor of Economics, and chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Patrick Utomi has come out to explain why he feels the rest of the world will not take the country seriously if the masses elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the office of the Commander in Chief in the upcoming polls.

While addressing a crowd of Labour Party supporters during a door-to-door campaign in Lagos, Utomi, who is a member of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, argued that not only have Atiku and Tinubu engaged each other in mudslinging and abuses, but one is accused of being a drug baron while the other is being fingered for graft allegedly perpetrated while in government.

He said; “Democracy is about rational public conversation and not about abusing one another. Do you see how they have been insulting each other? How can the world take Nigeria seriously? How will the world see a potential president who is being called a drug baron? Or the other one that is being accused of being a thief? What kind of country is this? This is why for years we have been saying that with the nature of the APC and PDP, it is not possible for them to provide any progress. Because their structures are anti-progress, it is about state capture. It is about a few individuals rounding up, and keeping to themselves, what is the commonwealth. We must say “never again” to that.”

