2023 Presidency: Why Prominent Igbos Didn’t Come Out To Endorse Obi Publicly – Chief Emeka Diwe

As the race for the presidency gathers steam ahead of the general elections in the country, a prominent Southeast politician, Chief Emeka Diwe has come out to explain why most political Igbo leaders have failed to publicly endorse Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Morning Show’ program on Saturday, Diwe, who is the President of the Association of Igbo Town Unions, revealed that most southeast political leaders chose to stay in the background for this long because they were avoiding the problem of painting Obi as a regional candidate if they are seen rallying around him. However, he pointed out that the time had come for all southeasterners to show their support for the former Anambra Governor because he is now a national project that has been accepted by Nigerians in every region.

He said; “We are now coming to tell you, to confirm that Obi is our son. We are also confirming and affirming that all those endorsements Obi has received are in order. And we are handing Obi over to Nigerians because they are now seeing what we have been seeing. We are handing him over to the rest of the country as our beloved son whom we are well pleased. Obi is an Igbo man and if he wins, you can hold us (southeast) responsible if he fails but we know he will not fail.

We have kept quiet for this long because we did not want to create problems for him. We didn’t want people to see him as just the candidate of the Igbos. But we have seen the overwhelming acceptance he has received across the board has made us know that he is a candidate of the Nigerian people and not of the Igbos alone. However, we are now coming to confirm that those things the Nigerian people are saying about him in their endorsements are all correct.”

