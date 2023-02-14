2023 Presidency: Why Obi Will Emerge Victorious In SouthWest – Labour Party Spokeswoman, Ndi Kato

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the nation continues its countdown to what has been described as the most-anticipated presidential elections in its recent democratic history, Labour Party chieftain, Miss Ndi Kato has come out to give reasons why she thinks her candidate, Peter Gregory Obi will be able to challenge the APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Southwest, which is considered to be his main stronghold.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ with Charles Aniagolu on Tuesday, Kato, who is a spokeswoman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, argued that contrary to general belief, Tinubu’s influence on voters in the southwest is rather quite weak because the people are not only enlightened but they also want to be thoroughly convinced on whoever they decide to vote for. According to her, Peter Obi has done quite a good job in convincing a large chunk of the voting population in the southwest that he is the right man to pull the country from the pit of despondency in which it has fallen.

She said; “The Southwest is for the taking. The southwest has never religiously gone one-way. Their votes are split. This is a very educated region and they tend to make very informed decisions and it’s not usually in one line. So, again, the southwest is open for the taking and they are open for a convincing argument and that is what Peter Obi has. He has a convincing argument and the second thing is that he lacks a trust deficit. People trust this man to deliver, he has been on the right path for a long time. When he speaks, people believe him and that is difficult to find in the political terrain. Because often, when politicians make promises, people will say they have heard such words used before. But people overwhelmingly believe in Obi and Lagos happens to be one of those places where you can find such people.”

