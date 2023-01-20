2023 Presidency: Why Obi Will Carry PDP And APC Along In Governance If Elected – Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerians prepare to pick their next Commander in Chief at the upcoming 2023 general elections in the country, veteran Nollywood actor and Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo has come out to explain why his candidate, Peter Gregory Obi will be willing to work with members of other parties in uniting the country if he is elected on the ballots in the upcoming polls.

While speaking during an interview on TRUST TV’s ‘Daybreak Show’ on Thursday, Okonkwo, who is a spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that Nigeria’s myriad challenges, especially in the area of national unity mean that Obi will have to work with stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as other political platforms to ensure that the country’s unity is strengthened.

“Democracy is a system of government that thrives on dialogue and compromise the world over. My principal’s first item on the agenda shall be securing and uniting Nigeria. We may belong to political parties but we are all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You must carry everybody along. And it starts from how you conduct your politics because you don’t learn to be left-handed in your old age. My principal said he is going to dialogue with everybody. And if my principal comes into power, I will be the first to say he should establish a government of national unity because we need to carry everybody along. We are facing an existential threat to our national unity.

So, when you come to such a precipice, you have to carry APC along, you have to carry PDP along, carry Labour Party along, and then carry others along. That is the way you will be able to implement certain policies that are going to be hard. Anybody that wants to make Nigeria great again, must be willing to take very tough decisions. You can only succeed when you have the support of everybody. My principal says he will talk with every agitator, no matter the name you are called. It is only when dialogue fails, and I know he will not fail because he is charismatic, loveable, and has character, capacity, competence, determination, dedication, and discipline. When such a man is sitting in front of you and you look at his ability and track records, you have no choice but to listen to him.”

