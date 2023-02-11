2023 Presidency: Why Obi Might Spend 2 Years Learning On The Job If He Wins – Angela Ajetumobi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Angela Ajetumobi has come out to explain why she believes that Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi might not hit the ground running if he emerges victorious on the ballots in the upcoming polls.

Speaking during an interview on Nigeria Info FM’s ‘Morning Digest’ a few hours ago, Ajetumobi opined that against public expectations, Obi might spend two years learning how to run the country on the backdrop of a National Assembly and Civil Service that is filled with opposition party members.

“I have said it before and I still maintain that if a rookie like Peter Obi gets into office, he may spend at least years learning on the job. This is because he may not get much cooperation from the civil service and National Assembly. After all, those offices are filled with members or people who are sympathetic to the top two political parties. He doesn’t have the numbers in terms of Labour Party members in those sections of government.

I know people can be sentimental because they want to see change but I am a hard realist. I am telling you that when a leader has to deal with the different ministries and people in government who are mostly not from his political party, it is usually a hard nut to crack. People tend to think that once the head is turning in the right direction the rest of the body will follow, but it doesn’t often work that way. They may put obstacles in his path.”

