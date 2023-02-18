2023 Presidency: Why Northern Elders Are Yet To Endorse Any Candidate- NEF Spokesman, Dr. Baba-Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely a week to the commencement of what is arguably the most-anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history, the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has come out to explain why his group is yet to endorse any candidate despite the shortage of time.

Speaking during an interview on PLUS TV’s ‘Plus Politics’ a few hours ago, Dr. Hakeem, who is also the elder brother to the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, stated that when it comes to picking a candidate to throw their weight behind, the Northern Elders Forum does not follow the general sentiments of the people. He went on to insist that the NEF will not be pressured into publicly endorsing a candidate, adding that the group’s decision as to who they will pick will be made known at the right time.

He said; “We have always had an understanding of how to do things. We don’t follow crowds and the north has been pitching its tent in the interest of the people of the north. The timing itself is not a priority because we can decide where to go and which direction to follow at any time. And we also don’t want to succumb to pressure where people will say “oh, there are a few days left, you have to say something”. We (NEF) will say something when it is the right and appropriate time.”

