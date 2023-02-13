2023 Presidency: Why Northern APC Governors Will Disappoint Tinubu – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to intensify across Nigeria’s political space ahead of the much-anticipated general elections scheduled to hold in less than two weeks, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has come out to explain why the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not rely on the ruling party’s northern governors to deliver victory for him in that region.

While speaking on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ with Reuben Abati and Rufai Oseni on Monday, Momodu, who is a spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, stated that not only have the APC governors lost their political relevance but they have also made enemies for themselves among the people they have governed within the past 8 years. Going further, the PDP chieftain argued that the recent clash between the northern governors and the president is also indicative of the fact that Tinubu’s northern structure is shaky.

“Don’t worry, there is nothing the northern APC governors can do for Tinubu. They are inconsequential. The reason why some of them can attack Buhari frontally the way they are doing now is that he is on his way out. When you are on your way out, all your enemies will converge. Most of the northern APC governors have acquired enemies among the people in the last eight years. There is nothing they can do for Tinubu. They are inconsequential and therefore, cannot dictate the swing votes.

I can tell you authoritatively because I have friends in the APC, that all of Tinubu’s permutations today are predicated on one thing; that the governors will make him president. But there is no way that will work because nobody relies on outsiders to make him president of Nigeria. It is impossible. You must, first of all, make sure you hold your base down. Of all the candidates, I can tell you that Tinubu is the only person whose base is shaky. The Southwest is shaky. I can tell you that in Lagos, three people are going to split the votes; Atiku and Obi are both going to get their required twenty-five percent there. There is nothing Tinubu can do about it this time. The northern governors may give Tinubu 25% in a few states up north but I can tell you that in most places, he won’t get it.”

