2023 Presidency: Why Labour Party Is Worried About Internal Crisis In The APC – Edozie Ezeugwa

As Nigeria continues its countdown to the much-anticipated general elections scheduled to take place in less than two weeks, a chieftain of the Labour Party, Edozie Ezeugwa has come out to reveal that his party is indeed worried by the ongoing internal crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night’ a few hours ago, Edozie, who is a member of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, stated that the perceived ongoing tussle between the camp of the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and an alleged cabal in the presidency is gradually snowballing into a national threat that could scuttle the upcoming polls.

He said; “We are beginning to be worried when we look at what is playing out. The leadership tussle between the current government and the APC itself. This trouble started during their primaries. The crisis that erupted as a result of how their primaries played out has not been resolved and it is threatening to snowball into the main elections. It is posing a threat to the general elections.

I honestly do not know if we have two authorities in Nigeria. The last time I checked, Muhammadu Buhari remains Nigeria’s president but it appears to us that when he makes an order, some persons in other positions of authority will come out and try to scuttle that order. And we are witnessing this internal crisis between the presidency and the leadership of the APC, especially the presidential candidate of the party. You could also see his outburst at one of the campaign rallies in which he accused the president of trying to de-market the party through his actions. And you also see him taking jabs at the same government he told us that he enthroned.”

