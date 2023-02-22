This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Why It Was Wrong For Royal Fathers In S’West To Publicly Endorse Tinubu- Jimi Disu

Jimi Disu, a veteran journalist and political analyst, has come out to criticize monarchs and royal fathers in the Southwest region for publicly endorsing the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, less than 72 hours before the start of the eagerly anticipated 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria.

Before to Saturday’s presidential election, Southwest monarchs declared their preference for Tinubu’s candidacy, according to a Communiqué of the Meeting of Obas published in The PUNCH on Wednesday. The APC flag bearer was described as the most qualified candidate among the front-runners in the campaign for the nation’s highest political post by the royal fathers, who were represented by the Ooni of Ife.

But, Disu made fun of the monarchs for defying their traditional offices’ rules by publicly endorsing a candidate while speaking in an interview on Nigeria Info FM a few hours ago.

This endorsement, in the opinion of the seasoned journalist, not only reeks of tribal feelings but might also send the incorrect message to monarchs in other regions with front-runners in the race. Further, Disu insisted that such a move might exacerbate the nation’s already brittle cohesiveness ahead of the election.

He remarked, “I’ve long prayed that our obas won’t let politicians put them in a bind. The fact that the open endorsement took place when we expected our royal fathers to maintain their neutrality is terrible. Why? To begin with, Yorubaland is made up of individuals with a wide range of interests.

As a traditional ruler, it is not desirable to support one candidate because it means that you have already chosen a side and cannot act as an impartial arbitrator in the future. This type of separation should not exist because the institution of the Obaship is so crucial. I believe it was a poor decision.

Second, if you, as a royal father, supported “your own son,” how would it appear if the Sultan of Sokoto and the Emir of Kano tomorrow supported Atiku and the Obi of Onitsha Peter Obi? Do you have any plans to create one Nigeria? Because of this, the presidential election has been boiled down to the issue of “let us support our son.”

The younger generation should not follow this harmful example. This nation won’t be united by such actions. Ironically, our young people have broken through these barriers between sectional and tribal sentiments. The establishment of universities, the Youth Service Corps, and federal government institutions helped them get there.

Furthermore, I must emphasize that there is no monopoly on such things, thus recommendations like these can cause conflict. Everyone will be outraged and claim that the north has chosen their own son if the Sultan runs an advertisement tomorrow claiming he supports Atiku. This doesn’t seem right to me.

