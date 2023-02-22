2023 Presidency: Why I Have Decided to Vote for Peter Obi —Atedo Peterside

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the Saturday presidential election, the Founder of ANAP foundation, Atedo Peterside, gave reasons why he has decided to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the Saturday presidential election.

Atedo Peterside gave his reasons in an interview with Arise during the night program, when Charles asked him who is his choice of presidential candidate.

Atedo Peterside disclosed that come Saturday, he will be casting his vote for the Labour party presidential candidate.

“If I’m going to the poll on Saturday, I’m going to vote for Peter Obi, not for the reasons that some people think, because I know those candidates, I know the 3 quite well and I have to make a choice.”

Peterside said that the reason he is voting for Peter Obi is because he represents a new way. He added that he loved a government that does not have absolute majority in the parliament because we have seen absolute majority abused.

“I prefer an arrangement where nobody controls the senate, nobody controls the house of rep whereby you bring something to that place and be better be the national interest or rejection.

Peter’s side then said that whether Peter Obi succeed or not, it doesn’t matter but he would like to also bank on hope.

