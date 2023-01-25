2023 Presidency: Why I Fight With My People Because Of Obi – Ex-APC Chieftain, Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the office of the Commander in Chief continues to gather steam across the country’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, renowned northern political and civil rights activist, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed has come out to explain why she fought with people who criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Gregory Obi over the region he hails from.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Wednesday morning, Naja’atu, who is currently facing serious backlash from the Tinubu camp over her sudden resignation from the APC Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that not only had she been wanting to meet Obi for quite some time, but she also feels offended when northerners criticized the Labour Party candidate because he is from the southeast.

She said; “In this coming presidential election, there are four main candidates. With Mr. Obi, we kept missing each other. I had spoken to him through my mentor in Lagos, she might not want me to mention her name. But we kept missing each other for one reason or the other. So, I never got to sit with him and time was of the essence. I have always fought with my people because of Obi for one reason; you should not crucify a person because of his tribe. You don’t choose your tribe and you can’t even choose your parents. So, don’t crucify him because of his tribe. It is what God has given him.”

