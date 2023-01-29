2023 Presidency: Why I Chose Tinubu Over Atiku – PDP Senator

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chimaroke Nnamani, former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East, has stated that he preferred to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the APC abandoned zoning.

Nnamani stated in a statement signed by him on Sunday that the main opposition party violated its own constitution by denying the south the option to run for president, and as a result, he opted to support Tinubu. The Senator, who was recently suspended by the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), stated that President Buhari, in acknowledgement of the North/South power rotation, offered a window for political balancing, allowing Tinubu to emerge as presidential candidate, but the PDP did not.

“Even when the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu made a categorical vow to step aside should a Northerner emerge Presidential candidate for 2023 election, the leadership disregarded the constitutional provision and turned the rationale upside down. “Recalled that the PDP in 2019 enabled the North to contest the primaries for the presidency in Port Harcourt , Rivers state in which Atiku Abubakar got the ticket and contested the election.

“It was believed that in 2023, the PDP in a corresponding fashion permits the South to contest for the plum position, but the party in its decision open the contest for both the Northern and Southern hopefuls. “Senator Nnamani claimed the PDP’s conduct amounted to unfairness and a lack of equity, arguing that leaving power in the north beyond President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate in 2023 is morally wrong.”

