2023 Presidency: Why I Am Envious Of Peter Obi And The Labour Party – PDP Chieftain, Ose Anenih

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency reaches its most crucial stages in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of general elections scheduled to take place in four days, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ose Anenih has come out to reveal that he is quite envious of the accomplishments of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Gregory Obi within the last few months.

Speaking during an interview several hours ago, Anenih, who is the Deputy Director of Polling in the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, argued that without the EndSARS Movement that rocked the country a few years ago, Obi would have just been an ordinary candidate running for elections in Nigeria. According to him, the former Anambra Governor found a way to appeal to the large number of youths who were actively involved in the protests into organizing themselves into a politically inclined movement that many have now come to know as the Obidient Movement.

Going further, Anenih revealed that his party had been able to reach out to such a high number of Nigerian youths who are hungry for better governance in their country before Obi did, adding that for this reason alone, he is envious of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

He said; “Without the EndSARS, there would have been no Peter Obi. This is 100% correct. Why I am saying this because we have seen youth involvement in politics before. We saw their involvement in Buhari’s campaign back in 2015. But what we haven’t seen before, was organized youths. The first time youths came together to push a political agenda, was during the EndSARS protests when young persons across the country said they had a problem with police brutality and demanded police reform. That was the first time such a thing had happened in Nigeria on such a large scale and with so much efficiency that the President thought youths were trying to overthrow his government. After the shooting at the Lekki tollgate, I thought that the spirit of the youths had been suppressed and broken. But to see it re-emerge again as focused as it was during the EndSARS movement, as organized and as efficient, even though I am in the PDP, I must say that it is a brilliant thing to watch. It is a brilliant thing to see them going out and campaigning. Whether Obi wins or not, the engagement of the youths will make it all worthwhile.

So, I am saying that if not that the young people were the ones doing these campaigns outside the Labour Party structure, Obi’s movement wouldn’t have gained traction because even the Labour Party is struggling to organize rallies. But you saw the young people with their songs, campaigns, and their street marches. We saw them setting the agenda on what issues should be focused on throughout the campaign. In my mind, it has never happened before in Nigeria. And I would rather give the youths kudos for that than give it to Obi. He left the PDP in May. He is part of the old breed of politicians. He is not new. Obi just happens to be the tip of the spear of a rebellious youth movement that wants to transform the country for the better. And I envy him for that. I wish we had been able to draw that kind of movement to our campaign but we couldn’t and I envy him for it.”

You can watch Ose Anenih’s interview below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)