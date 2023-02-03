2023 Presidency: Why El-Rufai’s Remarks Show That All Is Not Well Within APC – Waziri Adio

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As public reactions continue to trail the recent revelations made by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in which he alluded to deliberate moves by some persons within the Presidency to truncate the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging victorious in the upcoming 2023 general elections, renowned public affairs analyst, Waziri Adio has come out to share his thoughts on the development.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ with Charles Aniagolu a few hours ago, Adio opined that for El-Rufai, who is a key member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, to come out at such a crucial time to make such damning statements against some persons within the APC-led Federal Government, then it lends credence to several rumors that trouble is indeed brewing in the nation’s ruling party.

He said; “While It is possible and believable that the president is committed to organizing free and fair elections and that he would neither stop nor work for anybody. You can believe it. But at the same time, it is also conceivable that there might be some ‘elements’ working against the APC as Mr. El-Rufai said. You know, El-Rufai is not talking about the President, neither is he talking about the federal government. He is merely pointing to some elements within the system.

Let’s face it, there have been some stories around town that some shadowy figures did not want Mr. Tinubu to emerge in the first instance and they brought up this idea of a consensus candidate and when they couldn’t stop him, they began trying to do other things to deter him. The second point is that when you look at what El-Rufai and Tinubu are saying, irrespective of the fact that El-Rufai was trying to play the whole thing down, the fact is that all is not well within the APC. They are going through their phase now just the same way the PDP has been going through its own thing for some time now. You have barely three weeks to the elections and as a ruling party, you shouldn’t be all over the place. You shouldn’t be saying things that appear as attacks on your party or the president.”

You can watch Waziri Adio’s interview on ARISE TV here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

