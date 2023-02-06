This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Why El-Rufai Choose To Tackle Obi On National TV – Ndi Kato

Ndi Kato has spoken out in response to the ongoing public outcry that followed the most recent insults directed at the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, a party chieftain.

Remember how El-Rufai rejected Obi’s chances of receiving the necessary number of votes in the north while referring to the former Anambra governor as a “Nollywood actor” in a recent BBC interview.

Ndi Kato, a spokeswoman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, responded to El-comments Rufai’s during an interview on Television Continental’s “This Morning” program on Monday. She argued that the Kaduna governor’s decision to verbally attack Obi on national television was made because it was becoming increasingly obvious that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances of winning the upcoming presidential election were seriously in jeopardy.

“El-Rufai appeared on TV for one reason: his candidate is in danger. He ran on TV to do damage control since he is in danger of losing support for the person he supports and his political future as a result. If, during that attempt at damage control, he brought up Peter Obi, it indicates that Obi is the front-runner.

Someone is feeling threatened if they call someone else who is campaigning for a better Nigeria on their own and run to television to defend and speak out for their candidate to be spared from the bog that their political party has been in for the past few weeks.

In Nigeria, there are other other contenders vying for the position of president, and El-Rufai made no mention of any of them. However, he still brought up Peter Obi, particularly in light of the fact that he was appearing on national television to handle damage management and save face following the current internal turmoil in his party.

