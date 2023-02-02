2023 Presidency: Why Biden’s Gaffes Can Be Overlooked But That Of Tinubu Cannot – Constance Ikokwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Constance Ikokwu, a noted political analyst, has harshly slammed the comparison of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s gaffes with those of Joe Biden in the aftermath of another campaign address made at the just finished All Progressives Congress (APC) gathering in Akwa Ibom.

Ikokwu claimed that while it is true that Biden may have made mistakes but was still able to provide effective governance during an interview with Charles Anigolu on ARISE TV’s “Prime Time” a few hours ago, Tinubu’s case cannot be compared to that of the American president. A man who is thought to have physical or mental health issues can afford to lead a wealthy nation like America, but the same cannot be true for a third-world nation like Nigeria, claims the renowned political analyst.

Yes, Said Ikowu, gaffes are frequently made during campaigns, but Nigeria is not the United States of America, you must understand. The US is a highly developed nation with robust institutions, so when the president is in office, he need not carry everything. He is not necessary to operate those institutions or make judgments.

That kind of circumstance does not exist in Nigeria. There have been instances in which a cabal has taken control of the government. Now, nobody wants to watch that. We want to see someone who is both powerful and agile enough. Therefore, it is reasonable for individuals to ask these concerns and feel a little concerned. Although the APC may appear unconcerned, the questions continue to be raised. Is he prepared? Is he strong enough to handle the obligations he is requesting from us?

Jamila123 (

)