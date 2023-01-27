2023 Presidency: Why Atiku Cannot Speak On Fraud Allegations Leveled Against Him – Phrank Shaibu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the allegations of graft and fraud leveled against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by a certain Michael Achimogu, a chieftain of the party, Phrank Shaibu has come out to explain why the former VP can’t speak on the issue.

While responding to a question thrown at him by Seun Akinbaloye of CHANNELS TV on whether Atiku will heed the call from Nigerians to come out to clear his name regarding the damaging allegations, Shaibu, who is also the Special Adviser to the former VP on media and publicity, stated that it will not be possible for his principal to speak on the matter because a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo has already filed a case in court regarding the matter.

He said; “Nigerians deserve the honor and my candidate has presented himself to the public for interrogation multiple times on multiple issues. But, you see, when an agency of government, particularly the judiciary, is involved, we are respecters of law and order, we don’t travel from one media platform to another seeking frivolities.

The explanation is simple. If this document and this same issue are before a court of competent jurisdiction, even a first-year law student understands that it will be sub-judice for us to talk about it. I can’t even issue any statement here as regards that particular document. So, don’t act as a spokesman for the APC by pushing this too far because even Keyamo knows it and this is his mundane and outdated tactic of using the media to bring people to trial.”

