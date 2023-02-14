2023 Presidency: Why Asiwaju Is the Best Option Nigerians Can Choose Among the Rest—Buhari

According to Vanguard News reports, it was reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will deliver as the next President of Nigeria.

According to reports, it was also gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari gave this assurance while addressing supporters at the Dan Anyiam stadium, the venue of the APC presidential rally in Imo state on Tuesday.

According to one of his statements, President Muhammadu Buhari also said that “the reasons why Nigerians should vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are numerous.” “Firstly, he is the most competent candidate out of his equals, and he is the only one who can succeed me and render good services to the nation at large.”

“Secondly, I don’t just support people without making my findings.” “I discovered that Tinubu has hidden good qualities, which many may not perceive, and he is a man of the people.” “Therefore Nigerians should cast their votes for him as the next president of Nigeria.” He said

