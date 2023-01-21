2023 Presidency: Why APC Votes In The SouthEast Are Not Threatened By Obi’s Candidacy – Efe Duku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Efe Duku, has come out to explain why the ruling party’s chances in the southeast will not be impacted by the perceived overwhelming popularity of the labor Party (LP) candidate, Peter Gregory Obi on the ballots, with just four weeks until what is expected to be the most hotly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history.

Duku, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Delta State, argued recently during an interview on Television Continental’s “Stand Point” that even though it is true that Obi will garner a sizable number of votes in the Southeast, the chances of the region’s ruling party are not in any way threatened because the former governor of Anambra will only reduce the voting bloc of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Former governor Peter Obi has ardent supporters. It is a fact that they will support him in the election. Every day, especially in the Southeast, you can see it on the nation’s streets. You are not a genuine election analyst if you are assessing the results and you downplay Peter Obi’s influence in the east. However, the simple answer to the question of Peter Obi’s political background is that he is a PDP member. Whose votes would Peter Obi affect? The votes of the PDP make up the majority. Therefore, the presence of Peter Obi in the Southeast election does not pose a significant danger to the APC.

Peter Obi will receive support from the Southeast, but it will come from PDP supporters who have consistently cast ballots there. Therefore, as things are, the PDP’s chances in the Southeast are in unavoidable danger.

However, we don’t think that will happen if we travel to Imo and Ebonyi States. He won’t have that type of an impact on those states, according to the evidence we’ve presented, because the dynamics are different. This means that there has been a significant, albeit slow, shift in these states from the PDP to the APC, and that this will not be undone suddenly or on election day. Peter Obi will therefore receive votes in the southeast, but the PDP will suffer, not the APC”.

