2023 Presidency: Where was Peter Obi in 1993 when the annulment was done? – Dele Alake

Dele Alake, the director of media and strategic communication of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, asked where was Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in 1993 when the annulment was done.

Dele Alake asked the rhetorical question in an interview with the AIT during the Democracy program a few minutes ago.

Dele Alake was asked on the program why he thinks that Nigerians should vote for his principal, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential flag-bearer ahead of others.

Dele Alake began by saying that none of the candidates vying for the presidential seat in this coming presidential election has contributed to democracy as Asiwaju has done. He said the democracy that people took for granted, Asiwaju like no other candidates have paid his due.

“This very democracy that we are practising today, I will boldly say, none of the contestants on the horizon for this presidency has made any meaningful contribution, and is committed to the struggle to enthrone this democracy we are practising, that many people have taken for granted in Nigeria. None of them has committed so much personal effort, resources and everything to the struggle to make this democracy as much as Peter Obi.

” Is it Peter Obi, where was he in 1993 when the annulment was done? Or 1993 to 1998 when the struggle for this democracy was at its peak, apex.

Dele Alake said Bola Ahmed stood up to the counter for democracy in this country and was harassed and had to run for his life.

He said that is one of the things that qualified him.

21 mins ago
