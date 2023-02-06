2023 Presidency: What President Buhari Told Katsina People About Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari introduced Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the people of Katsina State on Monday.

During a courtesy call to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the President introduced Tinubu to the people of the Emirate as the candidate to support and asked them to mobilize for his 2023 election victory. The President pledged his entire support to the APC candidate and urged the Emirate council and the people of Katsina to do the same.

According to a statement released by his spokesman Garba Shehu, President Buhari stated, “We are here to introduce our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” Our party has selected Asiwaju as its candidate, and we completely support his candidacy and will campaign for his election success.

President Muhammadu Buhari also used the occasion to personally express his condolences to the leaders and citizens of Katsina State following the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in the Bakori Local Government Area of the state, which resulted in the loss of many lives and the injury of others.

President Buhari stated that his administration will continue to seek the economic advice of experts, traditional rulers, and political leaders, and will implement best practices to protect the interests of the people.

