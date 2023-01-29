This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: We Have Heard That Tinubu Plans To Deal With buhari If He Wins – Charles Aniagwu

With less than a month to the most anticipated general elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Charles Aniagwu has come out to accuse the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of nursing clandestine motives against President Muhammadu buhari if elected into in office via the ballots.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘This Week’ program with Sumner Sambo a few minutes ago, Aniawgu, who is a spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council, alleged that his party has heard of the intention of Tinubu to ‘deal’ with buhari over certain misgivings toward the president during his 8-year tenure.

“Tinubu is having his way with this many accusations against our president because he (buhari) is not used to joining issues with individuals. Let me remind you, when the APC conducted its primaries, after Tinubu won that election, the first he said was more like a threat to our president. He said “it is time to pay you back. That I intentionally made you wait for me today because you have also made me wait, you too should also suffer what I have always suffered.

We also have it on good authority that even in his closer circles, Tinubu has made it clear that if he wins, he is going to take steps to deal with President buhari and those that worked closely with him. And what are his reasons? He told them buhari did not allow him to make the kind of money he is used to making in Lagos. So, he wants the national purse to be made available to him just the same way he has had access to the revenue in Lagos. Tinubu believes that there were persons he brought into the economy who over the course of time was taken out by buhari. A typical example is the man known as Fowler who was brought in to handle our federal internal revenue. Tinubu is not happy and all these statements you hear him making, are ways of expressing his anger toward the President.”

