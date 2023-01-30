This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency, Tinubu Leads Other Presidential Candidates On Google Search Days To The Election.

Less than a month to the presidential election, APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has led other presidential candidates in Google searches.

The most populous black nation( Nigeria) is going for the presidential election on February 25, 2023, and most of the presidential candidates are attractive to Nigerians and others who are looking for interesting things about them.

The other three candidates are Peter Obi of the Labor Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The latest search interest in Google Trends was taken between December 29, 2022, and January 25, 2023.

In the latest ranking, Tinubu came second with 40 per cent of the percentage of google searches leading others, while Obi came second with 30 per cent.

Atiku was third with 26 per cent of the polls, while Kwankwaso was fourth with four per cent of the polls.

Where are they most sought after?

Tinubu is in high demand in the North, including Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Bauchi and Taraba. Others: Ebonyi, Ondo, Kano, Gombe, Kwara, Plato, Benue, Borno, FCT etc. Some places he went on the presidential campaign trail.

In the second place, Eastern and North Central regions such as Obi, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Benue, Anambra and Plateau are the most sought after. Others are Cross River, Abia, Bauchi, Delta, Zamfara, Taraba, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, FCT, etc.

Atiku, who came third, was sought after mainly in northern states such as Gombe, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Sokoto, Obebe, Borno, Zamfara, Katsina and Kano. Others are Enugu, the Republic of Nigeria, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Kaduna etc.

Kwankwaso is fourth in Adamawa, Kano, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, Benue, Ekiti, Kogi, Osun and others. want

Candidate for Vice President

Among the presidential contenders, APC candidate Senator Kashim Shettima topped Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP.

Okowa finished as the most sought-after vice-presidential candidate in 2022, but the equation changed when he overtook Shettima in the New Year.

Yusufu Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labor Party’s vice-presidential candidate, is third on the list.

What’s your take on this?

Please leave a comment below and let’s talk don’t forget to like and share the post if you find it informative.

Content created and supplied by: Everyinfo (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Tinubu #Leads #Presidential #Candidates #Google #Search #Days #Election2023 Presidency, Tinubu Leads Other Presidential Candidates On Google Search Days To The Election. Publish on 2023-01-30 07:25:14