2023 Presidency: Tinubu Lacks Awolowo, Abiola Wisdom, Cannot Win- Dele Momodu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is running for president, lacks the expertise and experience necessary to prevail.

Dele Momodu, a PDP leader and spokesperson, claimed on Tuesday’s Channels Television that it took the late business magnate Moshood Abiola and former Western region premier Chief Obafemi Awolowo considerable knowledge to become well-known national figures.

For instance, Tinubu, according to Momodu, lacks the cult following of Awolowo and Abiola and so is unable to win the election to become president in the coming weeks.

Despite their popularity, he claimed that the two candidates for president were unsuccessful. He added that Tinubu is a regional politician who lacks Atiku Abubakar’s political clout as the PDP’s presidential candidate.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, are thought to be in a three-horse fight with the former governor of Lagos.

Even though many people who are following what is happening in the party claim that top APC chieftains and some presidency officials are working against Tinubu’s interest to succeed Buhari, the APC candidate has the support of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been campaigning for him across the nation.

Kaduna state governor Nasir El Rufai claimed last week that certain individuals in Buahri’s administration were working against the party and Tinubu.

Other commentators contend that the absence of some APC leaders from the candidate’s campaign, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and others, is a sign of a significant split in the ruling party before the decisive vote.

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, has also been noticeably absent from several of the party’s campaigns, which many claim is another indication that the party is currently in disarray.

However, according to the presidency’s statement from last week, Tinubu has Buhari’s full support and the party remains unbroken.

