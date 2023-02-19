2023 Presidency: Tinubu Is Trying To Deceive The North & S’West Into Giving Him Power- Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely a week to the commencement of the most highly-anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria’s labored democratic history, renowned publisher, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu has come out to take a jab at the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview on TRUST TV’s ‘Daily Politics’ a few hours ago, Momodu, who is the Director of Communications in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, accused Tinubu of trying to deceive the north and the southwest into giving him the power he so desperately seeks in the upcoming polls. According to the renowned publisher, the former Lagos Governor says one thing to the people of the north, only to turn around and say another thing to the Yorubas in the southwest.

He said; “You see, Tinubu and the APC must be prepared to learn from history. Anybody who wants to become President must be willing to convince every Nigerian. When it is convenient for Tinubu, he goes to the north and deceives them by saying he is their friend. This is because he is relying heavily on the north to make him president. The same north you are antagonizing. Then he now goes back to Yorubaland to say ’emo lokan’, it is our turn.

I often tell people that the Hausa-Fulani may not be outspoken like us but they are not stupid. These people are seeing everything. They know the gimmicks more than most of us do. So, Tinubu should stop throwing all these tantrums because is want to be president. He should spend his energy and resources on convincing Nigerians.”

