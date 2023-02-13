2023 Presidency: Tinubu Has No Ruling Party Advantage – Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Festus Keyamo, said the party’s standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, has no ruling-party advantage in the forthcoming election.

According to Vanguard, the APC PCC chief spokesman made this claim in a tweet sent on Sunday using his verified Twitter account.

Keyamo asserted that since the opposition believes Tinubu is the objective of the naira redesign program by the “powers-that-be,” it is logical to presume that they now concur that the APC candidate does not benefit from being the leader of the ruling party in this election.

However, the Minister of State for Labor and Employment recommended the opposition to prepare themselves to accept their defeat amicably.

He wrote: “It’s safe to conclude that they now agree that BAT has no ruling-party advantage in this election since the opposition assumes that the NAIRA redesign policy is directed at @officialABAT by the ‘powers-that-be’. They should therefore be ready to accept defeat in good faith.

The media office for Tinubu refutes rumors that he has taken another wife.

The APC presidential candidate’s media office denied the rumor that he had married another woman on Sunday.

The report was discovered on social media, according to a statement sent by Tinubu’s media office and signed by Tunde Rahman.

Rahman called the report false and fabricated news.

He added that Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, is happy in his marriage.

The APC presidential candidate, whether a Christian or a Muslim, is not prepared to accept another wife, according to Rahman.

Golden2022 (

)