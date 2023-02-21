2023 Presidency: Tinubu Has Based His Desire To Win On What Is Completely Wrong – Akin Osuntokun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency enters its critical stages in the nation’s political landscape ahead of the general elections scheduled to hold in less than four days, Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Akin Osuntokun has come out to question the moral standing behind the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on CHANNELS TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Tuesday morning, Osuntokun, who is the Director-General of the Obi-Datti/Labour Party Campaign Council, accused Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of acting solely for selfish interests by picking a northern Muslim as running mate at a time when the nation’s fragile unity is under serious threat and in need of fixing.

He said; “To put it mildly, we have had a devastating religion-inspired crisis in the country for the past 8 years and it is still going on. Now, it is against that background that it is imagined that any responsible ticket that has the love of Nigeria at heart, will take that factor into consideration and try to mitigate the ticket with a choice that is more unifying. But what do we have? The presidential candidate of the APC deliberately, he was neither coerced nor stampeded into it, chose another Muslim as his running mate.

Now, what is the intention? Tinubu is basing his desire of winning on doing what is wrong. He wants to win by doing what is wrong rather than facing a potential loss by doing what is right. So, it is what is their own selfish interest rather than the interest of the country as a whole that his ticket is constituted.”

