2023 Presidency: Tinubu Ends Campaigns And Prepares For Election.

In accordance with the Electoral Act’s provisions, the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council declared the end of all of its political jingles, newspaper advertisements, and campaign on Thursday.

The presidential election on Saturday is only 48 hours away when the development occurs.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by Dele Alake, Special Adviser on Media, Communications, and Public Affairs for the PCC, his team has instructed other campaign organs and groups to make sure that no newspaper advertisements, commercials, jingles, or political publications in print, electronic, or social media are conducted after midnight as required by law.

In line with the requirements of the Electoral Act, the statement read, “On behalf of the Presidential Campaign Council and our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I hereby announce to the general public that all campaign activities of the party and that of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards Saturday’s presidential election will come to a conclusive and decisive end by midnight today, Thursday, February 23, 2023.”

“As a law-abiding party, we hereby direct all our campaign organs and groups to make sure that no newspaper advertisements, placement of campaign TV or radio commercials, or other similar materials in the print, electronic, or social media are done after the deadline of 12 a.m. today as required by law.”

