2023 Presidency: Tinubu Almost Lost His Political Hold Over Lagos On Several Occasions – Ndi Kato

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than two weeks to what many political observers are predicting to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s modern democratic history, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), miss Ndi Kato has come out to explain why she is confident that the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be defeated in Lagos by her party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi.

While appearing on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ with Charles Aniagolu on Tuesday, Miss Kato, who is a spokeswoman for the Obi-Datti/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, explained how on two occasions, Tinubu nearly lost political hold on Lagos when his party nearly lost in the polls.

Going further, she stated the mere fact that the APC in Lagos escaped defeat by the whiskers on those two occasions shows that Tinubu does not have absolute control on the voters in the state.

“Several times, Tinubu has come close to losing Lagos. The vote in the state is always split in the middle. There is this fallacy that makes it look like overwhelmingly, APC has Lagos, as if they haven’t escaped by the whiskers in the past. I don’t think that should follow. I think Lagos is for the taking based on what I saw there on Saturday, the state is for the taking overwhelmingly. I mean, today, Peter Obi went to Mushin of all places, and the support there was large. Everywhere we go, once people realize that Obi is in a particular vehicle, they start following excitedly. And the thing is that Lagos is one of the places where people are organizing themselves.”

You can watch Ndi Kato’s interview on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)