2023 Presidency: The only opposition I see we have is the PDP – Atika Ajanah

Atika Ajanah, assistant secretary, protocol and Events, APC presidential campaign council, said that the only opposition they have that she can see is the PDP party and not Labour Party or any other parties.

Atika Ajanah made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the 2023 verdict program, when she was responding to the question asked about whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of how the naira policy is affecting his party (APC) during the campaigns.

Atika Ajanah responded that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of how the naira policy is affecting them and that is why Buhari said in a statement yesterday that he is aware. However, she said that they have been saying it everywhere, that it is the PDP especially that is crying vow that they want to buy votes which they don’t consider.

“The PDP especially, they are the only opposition as far as I am concerned. You can’t be talking about over 93 million who are going to votes and you want to go about what you have on social media, which is less than 30 per cent of the population. or even the number of people who have collected their PVCs or you are concerned about politicians who are just concerned by votes coming from one region, or you are concerned about somebody who is coming to tell us that they have integrity and they are not going to buy vote. “We (APC) are not looking at vote-buying.”

