2023 Presidency: Shehu Of Borno Makes Appeals To Peter Obi Ahead Of The Election

During his presidential campaign rally in Borno State, Peter Obi paid homage to the palace of Shehu Of Borno where he sought for blessings to emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential election. The Revered Traditional ruler of Borno made appeals to Peter Obi, on the demands he should meet if he gets elected as the President.

L-R – Peter Obi, Shehu Of Borno

VANGUARD NEWS reports that Peter Obi had visited Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state to hold his presidential campaign rally ahead of the election.

It was also reported that he met with His Royal Highness Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi at his palace, where he had a marathon engagement with the traditional ruler.

However the Shehu of Borno appealed to Peter Obi that if he gets elected as President, he should revive the lake Chad basin, resume oil exploration in the basin, and that he should tackle insecurity, poverty and unemployment being experienced by people of the state.

L-R – Peter Obi, Shehu of Borno, Datti Baba-Ahmed

Peter Obi told the people of Borno that they should support the Obi/Datti movement with their votes in the election. He promised that himself and his vice presidential candidate will rescue Nigerians from the clutches of poverty, insecurity, corruption and poor educational system if they get elected.

What can you say about the demands from the Shehu of Borno?

