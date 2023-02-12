2023 Presidency: Seun Kuti Explains What He Meant When He Called Obi An Opportunist

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After receiving widespread criticism for calling Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), “an opportunist,” Seun Kuti has spoken out to clarify his position.

Remember that a few days ago, in a podcast interview with Seun Akinbaloye of Channels TV, Seun Kuti, son of famous Afro-beats singer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, blasted Obi as an opportunist who cannot rescue Nigeria from its current socio-economic difficulties. As was to be expected, many Nigerians, both famous and not, reacted negatively to his comments on social media.

Seun, a guest on the ARISE TV edition of “Prime Time” on Saturday, argued that the former governor of Anambra, Obi, would have a hard time improving national conditions if elected because he would have to work under a federal government system that is antagonistic to him. Furthermore, an activist and Afro-Beats singer said that Obi’s lack of governors and National Assembly members will hinder his capacity to bring about the necessary reform in government.

Peter Obi, a popular figure on the internet, will face hostility from the government from the get-go, which is the point I was trying to make. People were offended by my labeling him an opportunist. But he did so in the truest meaning of the word, and made the most of his opportunity. However, the present APC administration did not just come with a president when it was supposed to take office eight years ago.

They realized that bringing the president alone wouldn’t do much. In its place, they escorted state and federal governors and senators. Even Nevertheless, during his first four years in government, Buhari’s relationship with the Senate worsened. Pretend for a moment suppose a leader from the opposing party were to take over the United States.

I was 32 years old when Buhari assumed office, and we have witnessed that the “Change” slogan of the APC has no substance. Being 40 years old has made me cognizant of this as well. If Nigerians are serious about doing the right thing, I don’t think they’ll need the help of the politicians who are part of the establishment that’s responsible for the country’s current state of destruction. What I mean to say is the following. So said Seun Kuti.

Adigunlisky (

)