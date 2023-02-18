2023 Presidency: Segun Oni Denies Endorsing Tinubu, Says Nothing Will Make Him Work For Tinubu

Bola Ahmed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president in the upcoming general election in 2023, has denied helping to actualize the presidential bid of the former governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni.

This was stated in a statement released on Friday in Ado-Ekiti by Mr. Jackson Adebayo, Director of Media and Publicity for the Segun Oni Campaign Organization.

A claim that Mr. Oyetunde Ojo and South West Agenda collaborated with former governor Ayo Fayose to actualize Tinubu’s presidential campaign was referred to by Oni, the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate in the most recent governorship election in Ekiti, as “a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie.”

He claimed that Tinubu’s influence was so clear in the last rigged election for governor of Ekiti that nothing could force him to work for him.

Oni said that, in contrast to Osun, his legal team was denied access to examine the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines that were in operation, despite twice receiving orders from the Tribunal to do so.

SOURCE: Vanguard News

Content created and supplied by: OReporter (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Segun #Oni #Denies #Endorsing #Tinubu #Work #Tinubu2023 Presidency: Segun Oni Denies Endorsing Tinubu, Says Nothing Will Make Him Work For Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-18 12:23:05