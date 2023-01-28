2023 Presidency: Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet After His Campaign Rally In Maiduguri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As presidential candidates take their political campaigns across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a most recent post made on social media by Labour Party candidate, Peter Gregory Obi in which he explained what he resolved to do in Borno shortly after his visit to the state.

For those who are not aware, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed stormed Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Saturday alongside other Labour Party bigwigs to continue his presidential campaign. Shortly after the event, the former Anambra State governor took to his verified Twitter handle to share pictures of the mammoth crowd that attended his campaign rally.

Captioning the pictures, Obi stated that his visit to Borno has strengthened his resolve to deal with the security situation of the north if elected into office.

Check out a screenshot of the post below:

As expected, Obi’s post drew several mixed reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons applauded the Labour Party candidate for his plan to utilize the vast lands of the north for agricultural purposes, others, however, criticized him for the low turnout at the rally.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

