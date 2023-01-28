2023 Presidency: Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Claim That IBB’s Family Has Endorsed Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a month to the most crucial presidential election in Nigeria’s recent democratic history, reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by former Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye claiming that the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has received a major boost from the family of former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Taking to his verified Facebook page a few hours ago, Melaye, who is the chief spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, claimed that the endorsement of Atiku’s presidential bid was relayed through IBB’s son, Mohammed during the former ruling party’s campaign rally in Delta two days ago.

He wrote: “We want to thank the family of Ex-President Ibrahim Babangida for endorsing Atiku Abubakar. This position was expressed by Mohammed Babangida in Delta State on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Maryam Babangida Film Village and Leisure Park.”

Quite interestingly, the former Kogi Lawmaker’s post has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians as many trooped to the comments section to air their opinion.

While some persons applauded the alleged endorsement from the Babangida family, others, however, argued that IBB himself during an interview some time ago had given a list of qualities of his preferred candidate for the office of the president.

