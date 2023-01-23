2023 Presidency: Reactions As Shettima’s Claim Lagos Was A Slum Before Tinubu Became Governor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 30 days to what has been predicted as the most crucial general elections in Nigeria, reactions have begun trailing remarks made by the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Kashim Shettima in which he described what he believes Lagos looked like before his principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the governor of the state back in 1999.

While delivering a keynote address at a banquet organized in honor of President Muhammadu Buhari in Victoria Island on Monday, Shettima argued that prior to Tinubu becoming governor of Lagos, northerners were afraid of traveling to the state because it was considered a slum.

“When Asiwaju became the governor of Lagos, you and I know that the fear of Lagos for a northerner was the beginning of wisdom. Many were skipping coming to the north fundamentally because of the fear of Lagos. The state was a super slum. I believe the Attorney-General of the Federation can give a better testimony to my statement. Lagos was a slum, a super slum. But because of the quality of this man’s ideas, Lagos has become the third-largest economy in Africa.”

Quite interestingly, Shettima’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with the APC vice presidential candidate, others, however, argued that Lagos was a well-developed state by it being a former federal capital territory.

Check out screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)