2023 Presidency: Reactions as NCP endorses Peter Obi; promise to mobilise member for him

Reactions trailed a release report of the endorsement of Mr. Peter Gregory Obi and a pledge to mobilise members by the National Conscience Party (NCP) ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

A report by the Channels revealed that the endorsement was made public by the president of the party, NCP, Dr. Tanko Yunusa who added that they will also mobilise members for Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed presidential candidature.

“We will mobilise our members and supporters nationwide to canvass and vote for the Labour Party candidature because we share their philosophy and manifesto,”

“We have studied both the party manifesto and the characters of the ex-governor Peter Obi and Yusuf Datt Baba-Ahmed carefully.

However, reactions have trailed the report on social media platforms, particularly on Twitter media space.

One of the Twitter user ” Sainterico” wrote, “Channels didn’t put breaking news! Perhaps they are not surprised who knows? Thank you NCP for using your conscience. “

“Officialcaslo1” wrote “We move, more to endorse him. Na only bad market people no dey endorse or price am but good market sells itself. Obi for president.

” williedagreat01″ also wrote ” Na wa ooo. So endorsement still dey come.”

