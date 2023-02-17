This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Reactions As Keyamo Says Obi Won’t Win In Any State Controlled By The APC

With barely 9 days to what many political observers have described as the most anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, reactions have begun trailing a statement made by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Festus Keyamo in which he took a jab at the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘2023 Verdict’ with Seun Akinbaloye a few hours ago, Keyamo, who is the chief spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, opined that though Obi might win some states in the country, he, however, does not have the required political strength to win any state under the control of the ruling APC.

He said; “It is natural to be cautious but nobody is panicking. I can tell you that confidently. I have never been so confident of an election in Nigeria as this election. I was not even this confident in 2019. I will give you one or two scenarios if time permits me.

Of all the states that Peter Obi is projected to win, and might win some, tell me, I want Nigerians to sleep over this, tell me of all the states we won in 2019, which one is Obi projected to take away from us. Tell me one state. There is no state we won in 2019 that Obi will take from us. None.”

As expected, Keyamo’s remarks have drawn a flurry of reactions from Nigerians with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons expressed surprise at Keyamo’s admission that Obi might win some states outright, others reminded the APC chieftain that a lot has changed in the political space since his party last won an election at the national level.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

