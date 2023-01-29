2023 Presidency: Reactions As Governor Abdullahi Sule Takes A Jab At Obi Over His Northern Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As presidential candidates continue to traverse the nooks and crannies of the country’s political landscape on campaigns, reactions have begun trailing comments made by Nassarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule in which he took a jab at the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi over his northern campaign.

Speaking during an interview with THISDAY, Sule, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, referred to Obi as a social media candidate with no form of popularity in the northern part of the country. According to him, the former Anambra governor’s presidential bid is of no threat to the APC’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because most of his supporters seem to be on social media and not on the ground.

He said; “Peter Obi’s movement is a social media movement, and I don’t have any problem with it. For some of us, we are not social media-compliant people. We are people on the ground. A good example would be the same Peter Obi. When he came to Lafia, did he get the kind of reception he received on social media? No.”

As expected, Sule’s remarks have drawn quite a flurry of reactions from Nigerians who trooped to the comments sections to share their thoughts.

While some persons accused the APC of failing to pay attention to the true situation of things on ground, others argued that Governor Sule’s assertions were no longer true as far as the Obidient movement is concerned.

