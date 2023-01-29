This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Reactions As El-Rufai Says Tinubu Supported Shehu Yar’Adua Against Jakande In 1991

As Nigeria continues her onward march to the most anticipated 2023 general elections in the nation’s democratic history, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai narrated how the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu once led a group of southwest politicians against one of their own in favor of a northerner in an election back in 1991.

In the footage currently circulating on Twitter, El-Rufai is seen addressing some northern APC stakeholders, explaining why the northern governors within the ruling party chose to throw their weight behind Tinubu’s presidential bid. According to him, during the presidential primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that were conducted in Lagos, Tinubu led other Southwest politicians such as Dapo Sarumi, Yomi Edu, Femi Igbalajobi, and Kasuwomi to back Shehu Musa Yar’Adua’s bid against a former governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Quite interestingly, the video has drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons attested to El-Rufai’s narrative, others, however, criticized him for it.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Reactions #ElRufai #Tinubu #Supported #Shehu #YarAdua #Jakande2023 Presidency: Reactions As El-Rufai Says Tinubu Supported Shehu Yar’Adua Against Jakande In 1991 Publish on 2023-01-29 17:50:44