This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Question I ask when I see prominent Igbo condemning Peter Obi for contesting-Ortom

In a video uploaded by Channels Television a few minutes ago, The Benue state governor, Governor Samuel Ortom, disclosed the question he asked when he sees prominent Igbo condemning Peter Obi for contesting for the presidential seat.

Ortom disclosed this in a function in Benue state where he was addressing the audience with him on why they need to vote for Peter Obi.

A member of the integrity group, Samuel Ortom first of all said that going to the 2023 presidential election, he will be supporting Peter Obi even at the expense of his senatorial ambition.

He also says that people should not miss the opportunity that God himself is providing

“The youths have told me, my own people have told me, stakeholders here, traditional rulers, party people across party lines. Obi matter is not about PDP, APC, SDP or any other party, it is about Nigeria.”

Governor Ortom added that, “Peter Obi is a species that is not bounded by ethnicity and that is why when I hear some prominent Igbo, personalities, castigating Peter Obi for contesting election, I ask, is he not you Igbo that have been saying you are marginalised since after the war, opportunity have come today you are still complaining, what do you really want?

Watch the video here

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Question #prominent #Igbo #condemning #Peter #Obi #contestingOrtom2023 Presidency: Question I ask when I see prominent Igbo condemning Peter Obi for contesting-Ortom Publish on 2023-02-21 05:14:08