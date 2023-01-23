2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago the camera captured the former Minister of Ation, Osita Chikoda in an interview with Channels Television news as he noted that Peter Obi is an interruption will not be to secure the votes of the Northern youths. Adding that the former Governor of Anambra State is a significant player in the race, however, the election will be between the All Progressive Congress Party and the People’s Democratic Party.

Speaking further, he said going by the votes of the youths, there are 37m people within ages of 18/35, and out of them, 9m which is 37% are in the North West, while 4.1m (11%) are in the South East which mirrors the total voting structure in the country. Based on that, he said there is no national youths movement and the Presidential candidate of the Labour party cannot succeed in those regions. Adding that the issues facing the youths in the North and that of the South are different, noting that was why during the ENDSARS protest they didn’t come out because that isn’t their problem.

In conclusion, he claims that the opposition party is going to get considerable votes in Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Anambra, Abia, and Imo and that ground, they are going to come 1st and 2nd in all these states and even in the Niger Delta. Finally, he said that in the North West, the ruling party has a strong hold but they have delivered violence, hunger, famine, banditry, etc and they have created problems that have brought about ethnic warfare, so therefore it will be a surprise for any right thinking person to want them back in power.

