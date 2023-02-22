2023 Presidency: Peter Obi is my preferred candidate but God said I should vote for Atiku – Dogara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the presidential election in 2023, which will take place this coming Saturday, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Yakubu Dogara, has stated that his preferred presidential candidate is Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party; however, God told him to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. The election will take place this coming Saturday.

A comment like that was made by Yakubu Dogara a few minutes ago on his official Twitter account.

We are on the eve of the presidential election as it is just three days away from now, and some Nigerians who are undecided on who to vote for are beginning to make their decision on the presidential candidate that best represents their will and hoping to vote him in the upcoming election. Since the election is just three days away from now, we are on the eve of the presidential election.

On the other hand, the situation is analogous to that of the Honorable Yakubu Dogara, who announced today who he will vote for based on the personal convictions he holds.

According to him, Peter Obi is his preferred candidate, but God informed him that he should vote for Atiku Abubakar, the candidate running for president under the PDP.

“Peter Obi is the candidate I would most like to vote for, but God told me to vote for Atiku.”

