2023 Presidency: Peter Obi is a third force but question is; how forceful is that force -Dele Momodu

The Director, strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, said that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi is actually a third force but the question is how forceful is that force?

Dele Momodu asked the rhetorical question when he was airing his view on why he thinks Atiku Abubakar will win the coming presidential election.

According to Dele Momodu, Atiku Abubakar is going to win the election. “I’m not saying so because I’m being overly optimistic, I’m saying it based on personal experience. I’ve been in politics for over 40 years, I’ve watched Nigeria go up, down, and stabilise but there is a pattern to it.

When you look at the mainstream candidates, I like to say that, usually again in many countries, you have two main political parties and candidates, in the case of Nigeria now, we seem to have a third force, but the fourth force is not doing much. The leading candidate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Tinubu and Peter Obi.

He was interrupted that is he now acknowledged that Peter Obi is a contender in this election.

Dele Momodu responded that he is a practical human being and that he is a democrat and that he won’t disparage anybody. ” (Peter Obi) He’s a third force but how forceful is that force? “

Dele Momodu clarified that presidential race is a marathon; a long-distance race and that it takes time to build up and that is why now Peter Obi is struggling. Dele then said that Atiku Abubakar has built bridges over the years.

