2023 Presidency: Peter Obi and Tinubu cannot solve the problem of Nigeria- Ossai Ovie

According to a report by the Vanguard online newspaper, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, the special adviser on media to the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Delta state governor, claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and the ruling APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot solve the problem of Nigeria.

Ossai Ovie illustrated that no man will see his company collapsing and then hand it over to an inexperienced man or woman to head it. To him, Nigeria’s challenges are capable of collapsing Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because they both lack the experience and capacity to positively re-direct the country.

He said therefore, without any form of sentiment, Nigerians should support Atiku Abubakar and his running mate to rebuild Nigeria and make it a better place.

“The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are former governors, but Nigeria’s challenges right now are bigger than what former governors can handle.

” someone who has been at the federal level and has managed the country’s economy is what we all need for the rebranding of our dear country…Nigeria’s challenges are capable of collapsing Peter Obi and Tinubu because they both lack the capacity, and experience of turning the country around foe our good.” Source: Vanguard

